NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi government's budget present today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 08:51 AM IST
Delhi Budget 2023: The budget of the Delhi government will be presented today. Finance Minister Kailash Gehlot will present Delhi's budget in the assembly at 11 am on Wednesday.

All Videos

Delhi in the grip of strong Earthquake
13:2
Delhi in the grip of strong Earthquake
Due to Earthquake 9 people get died so far in Pakistan, Afghanistan
4:42
Due to Earthquake 9 people get died so far in Pakistan, Afghanistan
Punjab Police intensifies search for Amritpal, CCTV Footage Surface
13:36
Punjab Police intensifies search for Amritpal, CCTV Footage Surface
Doctors Deliver Baby Amid Tremors At Hospital In Anantnag
Doctors Deliver Baby Amid Tremors At Hospital In Anantnag
Jyotish Guru Show : Know today's horoscope | March 22, 2023
8:52
Jyotish Guru Show : Know today's horoscope | March 22, 2023

Trending Videos

13:2
Delhi in the grip of strong Earthquake
4:42
Due to Earthquake 9 people get died so far in Pakistan, Afghanistan
13:36
Punjab Police intensifies search for Amritpal, CCTV Footage Surface
Doctors Deliver Baby Amid Tremors At Hospital In Anantnag
8:52
Jyotish Guru Show : Know today's horoscope | March 22, 2023
delhi budget 2023,Delhi Budget,delhi budget 2023 live,Budget 2023,delhi budget 2023 24,delhi vidhan sabha budget 2023,delhi budget news,union budget 2023,budget 2023 news,Delhi News,delhi vidhansabha budget session 2023,delhi government budget 2023,arvind kejriwal delhi budget 2023,Delhi,delhi budget 2023 24 live,budget 2023 expectations,delhi vidhan sabha budget session 2023,kejriwal delhi budget,arvind kejriwal on budget 2023,aap budget 2023,