Delhi Govt to recommend only the names of doctors, health workers for Padma awards: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government has decided to recommend only the names of doctors and health workers for this year's Padma awards. Speaking further, Kejriwal said, "Delhi residents can send a recommendation of names of doctors to the email id padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com by August 15."