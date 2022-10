Delhi HC rejects plea against absolute firecracker ban

Oct 20, 2022

Before Diwali, firecracker companies have got a setback from the Delhi High Court. The court has dismissed the petition against the ban on firecrackers in Delhi. Firecracker companies had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court for a stay on the firecracker ban, which was dismissed by the Delhi High Court and said that the matter is already pending in the Supreme Court.