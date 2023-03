videoDetails

Delhi HC to hold hearing on Tejashwi Yadav's petition against CBI

| Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 08:19 AM IST

The petition challenging the CBI summons of Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will be heard today. In fact, Tejashwi Yadav had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the summons of the CBI, which will be heard today. Keeping the argument, Tejashwi said that he is living in Patna, so why is CBI issuing summons to him in Delhi. There will be a hearing today in this regard.