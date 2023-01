videoDetails

Delhi Kanjhawala Case: Theft at deceased Anjali's house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

A new twist has come in the Kanjhawala case and according to the information received, Anjali's house has been burgled and the family has raised questions on the police itself. Today all the 6 accused will be produced in the court.