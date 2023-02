videoDetails

Delhi: Kejriwal's big allegation on LG and BJP regarding mayor election

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a proposal to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to hold the mayoral election of Delhi on February 22. The process of mayoral election has started immediately after the Supreme Court's decision.