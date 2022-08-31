NewsVideos

Delhi Liquor Excise Policy: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia attacked BJP in the assembly

The controversy over the new excise policy of Kejriwal Government is increasing day by day. The BJP has been continuously attacking the Aam Aadmi Party regarding this policy. But now Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has attacked the party by asking some questions to the BJP.

Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
The controversy over the new excise policy of Kejriwal Government is increasing day by day. The BJP has been continuously attacking the Aam Aadmi Party regarding this policy. But now Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has attacked the party by asking some questions to the BJP.

Fearless skydivers whizz by highest brick tower in the world
2:29
Fearless skydivers whizz by highest brick tower in the world
Idgah case: Is there tension at Idgah due to election?
23:20
Idgah case: Is there tension at Idgah due to election?
Idgah case: No denial of Namaz, why controversy over worship?
8:49
Idgah case: No denial of Namaz, why controversy over worship?
Jammu And Kashmir: Youth of Kashmir working day and night to prepare 12 carpets for the new Parliament
2:28
Jammu And Kashmir: Youth of Kashmir working day and night to prepare 12 carpets for the new Parliament
Pakistan Flood 2022: More than 1000 people died in the devastating floods in Pakistan
3:0
Pakistan Flood 2022: More than 1000 people died in the devastating floods in Pakistan

