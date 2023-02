videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Policy: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI remand

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Manish Sisodia is on five-day CBI remand in Delhi liquor policy scam case. Rouse Avenue Court says that it is necessary to interrogate in custody. Meanwhile, politics seems to be intensifying between AAP and BJP. While on the one hand AAP is accusing the Center of arresting, on the other hand BJP is also giving a befitting reply.