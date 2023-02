videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Policy: Sanjay Raut attacks central government over Manish Sisodia's arrest

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested for not cooperating during a CBI inquiry in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has tweeted besieging the central government on this issue.