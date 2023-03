videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Policy: Telangana CM's daughter Kavitha replies on ED's summon

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

In Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case, ED has sent summons to Kavita, daughter of Telangana CM Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao, to appear today for questioning today. Regarding this, the answer of the poem has come to the fore. Kavita said, 'She will appear before the ED not today but on March 11'.