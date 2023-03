videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: ED issues summon to Telangana CM's daughter Kavitha

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

Probe into Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case has been expedited. ED has summoned Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, and called her for questioning tomorrow.