Delhi Liquor Scam: ED team reaches Tihar Jail to interrogate Manish Sisodia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

ED team has reached Tihar jail in liquor policy scam case. Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was questioned for about 6 hours on Tuesday, now ED will inquire again in this matter today. Manish Sisodia is lodged in Tihar Jail in judicial custody for 14 days.