Delhi Liquor Scam: Judicial custody of Manish Sisodia to end today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Today is an important day for Delhi Liquor Scam Case as three people are going to be investigated under the same. On one hand, Manish Sisodia is going to appear in Rouse Avenue Court today, While KCR's daughter will go for ED investigation. On the other hand, Arjun Ram Pillai will also be investigated under the same.