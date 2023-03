videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia arrested by ED before bail hearing

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam is lodged in Tihar Jail in 14 days custody. Meanwhile, yesterday after Tuesday, ED again questioned Sisodia after which ED arrested him again. Sisodia's bail hearing was to be held today. Now the question arises whether he will be able to get bail today?