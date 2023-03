videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia produce in Rouse Avenue Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was produced in the Rouse Avenue Court today in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. During the hearing, ED asked for 7 days more remand of Sisodia, which was strongly opposed by Sisodia's lawyer.