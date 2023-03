videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia's ED Remand to end today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

Manish Sisodia's ED remand is going to end today in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. Today the Deputy CM of Delhi will once again appear before the Rouse Avenue Court and the ED will once again try to take him into remand.