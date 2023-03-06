videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia's remand will end today, CM Kejriwal attacks PM

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

The CBI remand of Manish Sisodia, arrested in the Delhi liquor scam, will end on Monday. CBI will present Sisodia in court