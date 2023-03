videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Rouse Avenue Court to hold hearing on Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

Manish Sisodia's bail plea will be heard today in Delhi liquor policy scam case. This hearing will be done in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. Even if he gets bail today, still today he will remain in jail because tomorrow hearing will be held regarding bail in ED case.