Delhi Liquor Scam: Sanjay Singh makes huge allegation over Manish Sisodia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party Sanjay Singh has made huge big allegation against Central Government, while fearing about Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case. He said 'conspiracy is being made to kill Manish Sisodia.'