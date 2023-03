videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Telangana CM's daughter Kavitha to appear before ED today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Telangana CM KCR's daughter Kavita will appear before the ED again today in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. On March 11, ED had questioned for about 8 hours. BRS leader's plea will be heard on March 24.