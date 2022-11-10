NewsVideos

Delhi Liquor Scam: Two more arrests in liquor scam, ED arrests Sharad Reddy and Vinay Babu

|Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 10:18 AM IST
A big news related to Delhi liquor scam is coming out. There have been two more arrests in this case, the ED has taken this action. watch this video

