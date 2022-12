Delhi MCD Election 2022: BJP Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa Attacks AAP After Casting his vote

| Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 05:19 PM IST

Delhi MCD elections Voting is underway. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa casted his vote at Pink polling booth in Punjabi Bagh Extension. After casting his vote, he attacked the Kejriwal government and said, 'Delhi needs to get rid of lies'