Delhi MCD Election Result: Candidates who won by less than 500 votes

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

In the national capital Delhi, the BJP, which has been ruling the MCD for the last 15 years, has been ousted. While the Aam Aadmi Party has now formed a double engine government in the city of Delhi. See in this report who are such candidates who won by less than 500 votes.