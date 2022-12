Delhi MCD Election Vote Counting To Take Place Today From 8 AM Onwards

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 09:18 AM IST

Delhi MCD Election Result will come on all 250 wards today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a big statement regarding this and said that people have again reposed faith in Aam Aadmi Party. On the other hand, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that all the lies of BJP have failed.