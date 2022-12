Delhi MCD Election Voting 2022: What did Manish Sisodia say about voting

| Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

Voting is going on today for the MCD elections in Delhi. Voting is going on in 250 wards. More than 1.45 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the MCD elections. On MCD elections, Ramesh Bidhuri has claimed that there will be up to 60 percent voting.