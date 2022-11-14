हिन्दी
Delhi MCD Elections: BJP targets Aam Aadmi Party, says 'FIR should be lodged against Kejriwal'
Nov 14, 2022, 04:46 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi of an alleged scam in the Jal Board. BJP has demanded an FIR against Delhi CM Kejriwal
