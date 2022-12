Delhi MCD Exit Poll: Which age group of voters voted the most for AAP?

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 11:21 PM IST

The exit polls of the MCD elections held in Delhi have come to the fore. Aam Aadmi Party is leading in the exit polls of MCD elections 2022. BARC has done the exit poll for ZEE NEWS. According to BARC exit polls, AAP may get 134-146 seats, BJP 82-94, Congress 8-14 in MCD elections 2022. And other candidates can win in wards 14-19. Know which age voters voted the most for AAP?