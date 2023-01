videoDetails

Delhi MCD Mayor Election: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari made a big allegation on AAP councilors

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

There was a lot of uproar in the first meeting of the newly elected MCD over the swearing-in of the nominated councilors first. The first meeting of the MCD was adjourned without the election of the mayor and deputy mayor amid fierce protests by the councilors of the Aam Aadmi Party. BJP has surrounded AAP on this whole issue.