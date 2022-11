Delhi Murder Case : Delhi Police held a press conference and said 'Mother-son has accepted the crime'

| Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

Another Shraddha-like case came to the fore in Delhi. This case is of Pandavnagar in Delhi. Delhi Crime Branch has solved the mystery of this case through CCTV. In the CCTV footage, the killers are seen carrying away the body parts. Delhi Crime Branch held a press conference on the Pandavnagar murder case and said that 'mother and son have confessed to the murder'.