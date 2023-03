videoDetails

Delhi: Opposition marches against Defamation Case from Sansad to Vijay Chowk

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

Opposition is against Surat Court's decision of two-year sentence given to Rahul Gandhi in 2019's defamation case. The opposition held a meeting today regarding this. After this meeting, the opposition is taking out a march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk in Delhi.