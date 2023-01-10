हिन्दी
Delhi-Patna Flight: Ruckus in the flight after drinking alcohol
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 10, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Indigo flight coming from Delhi to Patna, 3 drunk youths molested the air hostess. At present, 2 youths have been arrested in this case.
