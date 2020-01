Delhi: PM Modi convenes for two-day cabinet meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for a two-day cabinet meeting. Today the meeting timing would be from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM. Tomorrow on 4th Jan the meeting time would be from 9:30 in the morning. 4 to 5 ministries will give a presentation in front of PM Modi. #PMModi #ModiCabinetMeet #ZeeNews