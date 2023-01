videoDetails

Delhi: PM Modi will hold a roadshow in the capital today at 3:30 pm, many roads closed. Latest Hindi News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

There will be a two-day national executive meeting of the BJP in Delhi today i.e. on January 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in this. At the same time, PM Modi will do a road show in the national capital Delhi. This roadshow will be from Patel Chowk in Delhi to Sansad Marg Jai Singh Road Junction.