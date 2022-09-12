Delhi Police arrests four fraudsters for cheating people with ATM cards
Delhi Police has arrested 4 fraudsters who withdraw cash from ATM. These four fraudsters were cheating people in the name of helping them at ATMs in different areas of Delhi. Together, these four have committed a fraud of more than Rs 11 lakh in a month.
