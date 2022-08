Delhi police Commissioner Sanjay Arora is going to take charge today

The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed Director General of ITBP Sanjay Arora as the Commissioner of Police of Delhi and today he is going to take charge. Sanjay Arora is a 1988 batch IPS officer.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

