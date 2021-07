Delhi Police constable arrested for lynching a man, hideout dead body in Meerut

A Delhi Police constable has been arrested for allegedly lynching a man in the city. The constable has been identified as Monu Sirohi. A video of the incident is happening, in which the constable can be seen brutally thrashing the man. The constable along with his suspected accomplices later took the body in a car and dumped it near a canal in Meerut.