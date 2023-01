videoDetails

Delhi Police holds a Press Conference in Delhi's Kanjhawala Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Delhi Police held a press conference in Delhi's Kanjhawala Case. During the press conference, police said that the investigation has reached a turning point and the accused are currently being interrogated. During the press conference, Delhi Police made many big revelations on the incident.