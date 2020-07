Delhi Police Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav dies from COVID-19

An Inspector of Delhi Police special cell, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, died of coronavirus on Tuesday night at Max Hospital in Saket. He was on ventilator for the last 14 days and was also given plasma therapy twice but could not be saved. He was known for his courage and had been awarded the Police medal for gallantry award on January 26 2020.