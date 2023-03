videoDetails

Delhi Police issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over his statement on women harassment

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 08:38 AM IST

Delhi Police has sent a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Delhi Police has sent this notice taking cognizance of Rahul's statement of harassment of women. Along with this, the police has sought information about the victims from Rahul.