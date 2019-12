Delhi Police on Jamia violence: Outside People were involved, avoid rumors

After the violence in Jamia, the Delhi Police now has to give a press conference and clarified the rumours that spread like fire. PRO MS Randhawa appeared before the media on behalf of Delhi Police. He spoke about the involvement of Jamia students as well as nearby people in the protest. He said that no bullet has been fired from the police nor has anyone died due to violence. Randhawa also said to be careful and avoid rumours. #CAAProtest #CAB #JamiaProtest #ViolenceIn Jamia