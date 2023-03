videoDetails

Delhi Police reaches Rahul Gandhi's house, CM Gehlot says, 'all this is happening at the behest of Shah'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

Delhi Police wants to talk to Rahul on his statement during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir. Delhi Police had given notice to Rahul Gandhi but Rahul did not respond. After this Delhi Police has reached his house today. Ashok Gehlot attacked BJP on this issue.