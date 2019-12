Delhi records coldest December day in over a century

People are amazed over the severe cold that has recorded a minimum temperature of 3-degree Celsius in new Delhi. Many parts of the country are even colder than the hills. The snow has covered most of the hilly regions in the country. The IMD has issued a red alert in the capital and predicted three-day rain from January 1, 2019. #Zee News #Delhi #Cold #ColdWeather #Winter