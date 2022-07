Delhi: Sanjay Arora appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Delhi

Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer Sanjay Arora has been made the new Delhi Police Commissioner. He will replace Rakesh Asthana. Arora is a 1988 batch IPS officer.

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

