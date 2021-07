Delhi 'Unlock-8': Long queue of passengers outside metro stations, COVID-19 norms violated

From this Monday, 'Unlock-8' was announced in Delhi, under which Delhi Metro will run with 100% seating capacity and buses will also have 100% seating capacity from now onwards. Although this news is a matter of great relief for the people few, but since Monday morning, the crowd outside the metro stations has scared everyone, where the rules of COVID-19 were seen flouting.