videoDetails

Delhi: Uproar over DDA's campaign in Mehrauli, people protest on the road

| Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Today, for the third day also, there has been a huge protest against the demolition squad of DDA in Mehrauli, Delhi. Demolition notice was given due to non-vacation of DDA land. Meanwhile the DDA team reached amid heavy security but people protested in large numbers.