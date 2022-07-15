NewsVideos

Delhi Wall Collapse News: 4 killed in wall collapse in Alipur

Four have died in Delhi's Alipur after the wall collapsed. According to Delhi Fire Brigade, the wall was under construction. Let us tell you that a warehouse was being built on a plot of 5 thousand yards, when suddenly a wall collapsed, in which 12 to 15 people were buried. Some people have been taken out, so 4 are said to be dead and 6 injured.

|Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 03:49 PM IST
