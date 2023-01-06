NewsVideos
Delhi Witnesses Sever Cold the second consecutive day, minimum temperature expected to be 3 degrees

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
It is freezing cold for the second consecutive day in Delhi. Please tell that the minimum temperature is expected to be 3 degrees.

Kanjhawala Case: Protest march by Anjali's family
7:59
Kanjhawala Case: Protest march by Anjali's family
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 5, 2023
4:38
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 5, 2023
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
9:6
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
17:31
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
2:13
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974

