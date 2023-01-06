हिन्दी
Delhi Witnesses Sever Cold the second consecutive day, minimum temperature expected to be 3 degrees
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 06, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
It is freezing cold for the second consecutive day in Delhi. Please tell that the minimum temperature is expected to be 3 degrees.
