NewsVideos

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Ghazipur landfill site

|Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited Ghazipur landfill. The visit comes days after protests between workers of Delhi BJP and AAP.

All Videos

Childhood kidney diseases can be diagnosed with new tool: Research
Childhood kidney diseases can be diagnosed with new tool: Research
Ajay Devgn, Tabu give major fashion goals in Mumbai
Ajay Devgn, Tabu give major fashion goals in Mumbai
Earthquake strikes with epicentre in Nepal, tremors felt across Delhi NCR
Earthquake strikes with epicentre in Nepal, tremors felt across Delhi NCR
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as new Chief Justice of India
3:44
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as new Chief Justice of India
At least 6 killed after 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal
11:31
At least 6 killed after 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

Trending Videos

Childhood kidney diseases can be diagnosed with new tool: Research
Ajay Devgn, Tabu give major fashion goals in Mumbai
Earthquake strikes with epicentre in Nepal, tremors felt across Delhi NCR
3:44
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as new Chief Justice of India
11:31
At least 6 killed after 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal
Ghazipur landfill site,Ghazipur landfill,protest at ghazipur landfill,waste at ghazipur landfill,ghazipur landfill fire,delhi's ghazipur landfill,landfill site of ghazipur,ghazipur landfill delhi,delhi ghazipur landfill,gazipur landfill,fire in ghazipur landfill,Ghazipur,landfill site,ghazipur landfill news,landfill,Manish Sisodia,ghazipur landfill height,ghazipur landfill in delhi,arvind kejriwal ghazipur landfill,bjp protest ghazipur,