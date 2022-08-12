Deputy CM Tejashwi meets father Lalu Yadav before cabinet expansion

Tejashwi Yadav met father Lalu Yadav in Delhi after taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Tejashwi said that we will fulfill the promise we had made of 10 lakh jobs, but as of now I am not the Chief Minister but Deputy Chief Minister.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

