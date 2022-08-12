Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav reacts on his pre-poll promise of 10 lakh jobs

There is now a government of RJD and JDU in Bihar and the command of the deputy chief minister is in Tejashwi Yadav's hands and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. But the big question is arising about the 10 lakh jobs that Tejashwi Yadav had promised. Now, he came to power. listen to how he has reacted to his promise.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

There is now a government of RJD and JDU in Bihar and the command of the deputy chief minister is in Tejashwi Yadav's hands and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. But the big question is arising about the 10 lakh jobs that Tejashwi Yadav had promised. Now, he came to power. listen to how he has reacted to his promise.