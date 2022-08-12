NewsVideos

Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav reacts on his pre-poll promise of 10 lakh jobs

There is now a government of RJD and JDU in Bihar and the command of the deputy chief minister is in Tejashwi Yadav's hands and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. But the big question is arising about the 10 lakh jobs that Tejashwi Yadav had promised. Now, he came to power. listen to how he has reacted to his promise.

For the first time, tax imposed on the food of the poor, alleges Kejriwal
For the first time, tax imposed on the food of the poor, alleges Kejriwal
Zee Superfast: Good education is our priority, says Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
Zee Superfast: Good education is our priority, says Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
Zee Top 10: Nirmala Sitharaman challenges Kejriwal to debate
Zee Top 10: Nirmala Sitharaman challenges Kejriwal to debate
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, Aug 12, 2022
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, Aug 12, 2022
After PM Modi's jibe, Kejriwal says 'waiving off friends' loans' is revdi | Zee English News
After PM Modi's jibe, Kejriwal says 'waiving off friends' loans' is revdi | Zee English News

